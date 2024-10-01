Concerns for Tomorrow: Young Bulgarians Cite Financial Worries as Top Fear

Business » FINANCE | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:18
Bulgaria: Concerns for Tomorrow: Young Bulgarians Cite Financial Worries as Top Fear Photo: Stella Ivanova

Young people in Bulgaria are expressing significant concerns about their financial futures, according to alarming new data. The first of its kind study, commissioned by the Association "Network for the Development of Personality and Talents" and conducted by the Trend research center, surveyed individuals aged 15 to 29, including students and those already in the workforce.

The findings reveal that nearly half of the youth—45%—fear financial difficulties ahead. When asked about their current fears, 27% cited concerns about academic or job performance, 26% mentioned health issues, and 22% expressed anxiety over disappointing their families. Despite these troubling statistics, 73% of young people remain optimistic about their future.

While the younger generation is grappling with various challenges, a mere 2% seek specialized help from therapists. Psychologist Plamen Dimitrov and former social minister Hristina Hristova discussed these issues during a segment on NOVA NEWS TV.

Dimitrov pointed out that young individuals are aware of the changes they need to make in their lives, noting, "They want more psychological support programs—whether in schools, workplaces, or universities." He emphasized the need for psychologists, mentors, and counselors as emerging addictions become a growing concern among the youth.

Hristova elaborated on the fears of young people, stating that 27% worry about their performance at work, with 19% fearing they won't meet expectations. Financial uncertainty and concerns about career fulfillment rank as the primary worries for this generation.

Tags: young, Bulgaria, financial

