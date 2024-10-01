Concerns for Tomorrow: Young Bulgarians Cite Financial Worries as Top Fear

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2
Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2
Young people in Bulgaria are expressing significant concerns about their financial futures, according to alarming new data. The first of its kind study, commissioned by the Association "Network for the Development of Personality and Talents" and conducted by the Trend research center, surveyed individuals aged 15 to 29, including students and those already in the workforce.
The findings reveal that nearly half of the youth—45%—fear financial difficulties ahead. When asked about their current fears, 27% cited concerns about academic or job performance, 26% mentioned health issues, and 22% expressed anxiety over disappointing their families. Despite these troubling statistics, 73% of young people remain optimistic about their future.
While the younger generation is grappling with various challenges, a mere 2% seek specialized help from therapists. Psychologist Plamen Dimitrov and former social minister Hristina Hristova discussed these issues during a segment on NOVA NEWS TV.
Dimitrov pointed out that young individuals are aware of the changes they need to make in their lives, noting, "They want more psychological support programs—whether in schools, workplaces, or universities." He emphasized the need for psychologists, mentors, and counselors as emerging addictions become a growing concern among the youth.
Hristova elaborated on the fears of young people, stating that 27% worry about their performance at work, with 19% fearing they won't meet expectations. Financial uncertainty and concerns about career fulfillment rank as the primary worries for this generation.
The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria
Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years
According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the expansion of mortgage loans continues as banks in Bulgaria report an increase in housing credit
Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023