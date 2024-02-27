Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater

John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man," set to premiere at Sofia's National Theater on November 7, 8, and 9. Tickets for the performances are now available, priced between 25 leva and 100 leva. Attendees can secure their seats through the theater's official website.

During a recent press conference, Vasil Vassilev, the theater director, announced that ticket prices for Malkovich’s upcoming production will be significantly lower than those for his previous appearance. Last year, tickets for "In the Solitude of Cotton Fields," which also featured Malkovich, soared to 400 leva (200 euros).

In this production, Malkovich steps into the director's role, presenting a modern interpretation of Bernard Shaw's classic anti-war comedy. The play explores themes of love and human nature. Mira Todorova, the chief dramatist of the National Theater, stated that Malkovich's rendition will reflect contemporary issues in a tangible manner, calling it a romantic anti-war comedy.

Malkovich elaborated in an interview with bTV that "Arms and the Man" critiques pretensions and false idealism, emphasizing its anti-war message. He expressed some embarrassment over misconceptions regarding his motivations for coming to Bulgaria, insisting, "I've never staged a play with you before. It's really funny and ultimately quite romantic."

Excited to commence rehearsals at the National Theater, Malkovich praised the Bulgarian actors, stating, "I have a great experience working with Bulgarian actors, and I think very highly of you." Notable cast members include Eva Tepavicharova, Kremena Slavcheva, Irina Miteva, Hristo Petkov, Stoyan Pepelanov, Nencho Kostov, Plamen Dimov, and Konstantin Elenkov.

The production's scenographer, Pierre-François Limbosch, a Belgian artist with extensive experience in over 30 European and Hollywood films, emphasized that the play carries a profound message, urging audiences to critically reflect on war and militarism. Limbosch noted that the characters are portrayed with an English style of humor, coupled with deep insights into human relationships.

Written in 1894, "Arms and the Man" will utilize a translation by Stoyan Chaprazov and Raiko Chaprazov for the National Theater's production.