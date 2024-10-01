Sofia Pride Urges Political Candidates to Support LGBTIQ+ Rights in Bulgaria

Sofia Pride is urging candidates from political parties to endorse their pre-election declaration aimed at safeguarding equality for LGBTIQ+ individuals in Bulgaria. The organizers of the country's largest human rights event are calling for candidates to sign the declaration, which commits them to advocate for the rights and visibility of LGBTIQ+ people in the 51st National Assembly.

The declaration outlines that those who sign it will work towards establishing legal protections against discrimination in all its forms, foster dialogue with civil society and LGBTIQ+ organizations, and ensure that the interests of LGBTIQ+ individuals are represented on par with those of other groups.

In the June 2024 elections, 27 candidates for the 50th National Assembly signed the declaration, with several, including Kristina Petkova, Elisaveta Belobradova, Petar Kyosev, Kalina Konstantinova, and Ivan Belchev from the Coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), successfully entering Parliament.

The Sofia Pride organizing committee highlights that following the Parliament's passage of amendments to the Law on preschool and school education regarding the non-existent "LGBTIQ+ propaganda" in schools, there has been a marked increase in hate speech and discriminatory acts. Simeon Vasilev from the GLAS Foundation notes that this repressive law has heightened societal tensions and has led to a rise in negative attitudes toward LGBTIQ+ individuals. He stresses the need to address serious issues like school bullying, stating that instead of improving the situation for vulnerable children, the law exacerbates their challenges.

Sofia Pride 2024 saw over 10,000 participants marching in support of LGBTIQ+ equality, beginning at Battenberg Square and continuing through Sofia's streets. Echoing previous years' demands, the protesters called for legal recognition of same-sex relationships, a defined process for gender reassignment, and greater societal acceptance.