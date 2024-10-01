Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Oktoberfest Celebrations Across Europe

Business » TOURISM | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Oktoberfest Celebrations Across Europe @Bulgaria Air

Autumn has swiftly arrived, bringing with it the highly anticipated Oktoberfest, one of the world's most renowned festivals that attracts thousands of beer enthusiasts every year. As the festival kicks off, many are eager to travel and experience the festivities.

Bulgaria Air, the national carrier of Bulgaria, is offering direct flights to some of Europe’s most exciting cities where you can join in on the celebrations with friends and family. Popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague, Brussels, London, Zurich, and Frankfurt are currently hosting Oktoberfest events, each city brimming with charm and a wealth of sights to enhance your travel experience.

In Berlin, attendees can indulge in cold festival beer, fruit brandy, tasty pretzels, vibrant costumes, and lively music at the city's Oktoberfest, which began on September 21 and runs until October 29. Unlike the original Munich festival, Berlin's celebration is spread throughout various locations, including Kurt-Schumacher-Damm, Alexanderplatz, Spandau, and Spreewiesn. Bulgaria Air offers direct flights to Berlin three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Frankfurt also presents an authentic Oktoberfest experience, having hosted its own version of the festival for nearly 15 years. This year’s festivities began on September 18 and will continue until October 13, with an expected 60,000 visitors enjoying the event over four weeks. Don't miss the chance to book your direct flight with Bulgaria Air to Frankfurt for this memorable beer fiesta.

In Prague, Oktoberfest is celebrated throughout October with various events celebrating Bavarian culture. Visitors can expect a month full of entertainment, live music, bratwursts, pretzels, and, of course, plenty of beer. Bulgaria Air operates direct flights to Prague four times a week, allowing travelers to choose from convenient morning flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, plus an afternoon option on Sundays.

For a unique Oktoberfest experience, consider London, where you can blend the festive atmosphere with cultural sightseeing. The English capital offers numerous Oktoberfest parties throughout the city, making it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway. Bulgaria Air provides flights to London three times a week, catering to both weekday and weekend travelers.

Zurich is known for its distinctive Oktoberfest celebration held in the main hall of Switzerland's largest train station. This year, festivities commenced on September 26 and will run until October 19. Book your direct flight with Bulgaria Air to Zurich to immerse yourself in this vibrant experience.

While Brussels may not host specific Oktoberfest events, it remains a must-visit destination for beer enthusiasts. The city recently concluded its national Belgian beer weekend, where attendees sampled over 500 different beers from more than 50 breweries. Bulgaria Air offers four afternoon flights to Brussels during the week, making it easy to enjoy a varied holiday in Belgium.

Passengers flying with Bulgaria Air can take advantage of several benefits, including free check-in, hand luggage up to 10 kg, and a complimentary hot sandwich and drink in economy class. Business class travelers enjoy a delicious four-course menu, and there’s an option to upgrade to business class from 24 hours to 40 minutes before departure.

For more information about Bulgaria Air's destinations, visit the airline's website or social media pages.

