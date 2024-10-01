After 14 Years, Assange Speaks Out: "Journalism Is Not a Crime"

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaking publicly for the first time since his release, said his freedom came not because of a fair process but because he pleaded guilty to “doing journalism.” He issued a stark warning about the state of freedom of expression, describing it as being at a “dark crossroads.” Addressing the Council of Europe’s rights body in Strasbourg, Assange stated that his release was the result of a plea bargain, not because justice prevailed.

Assange’s comments followed a report by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which expressed concern about the chilling effect his treatment had on human rights. Assange spent 14 years either inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid arrest or incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison. His release in June, part of a plea deal, came after serving a sentence for publishing hundreds of thousands of classified US government documents, which included sensitive material about foreign leaders, extrajudicial killings, and intelligence gathering.

Now back in Australia, Assange had remained silent until his appearance at the Council of Europe. He revealed that despite facing a potential 175-year prison sentence, he ultimately chose to prioritize freedom over an unattainable pursuit of justice. Reflecting on his decision, he remarked that while there was a chance he could have won his case if it reached the US Supreme Court, the cost had already been significant – 14 years of his life lost to house arrest, siege, and maximum-security detention.

In his remarks, Assange defended journalism as an essential component of a free society, insisting that journalists should not be prosecuted for doing their jobs. He lamented the increase in impunity, secrecy, and retaliation during his years of incarceration, and called on society to ensure that freedom of expression and the pursuit of truth remain intact, resisting the suppression of voices by powerful interests.

Flanked by his wife Stella, Assange expressed gratitude to those who supported him but appeared visibly affected by his ordeal, tiring towards the end of his address. Stella Assange, speaking afterward, noted that her husband still needs time to recover after only a few weeks of freedom. She described their situation as “starting from less than zero” and emphasized the challenges they continue to face. Meanwhile, Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristin Hrafnsson affirmed that Assange remains dedicated to the principles of transparency, justice, and quality journalism.