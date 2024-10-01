Sevlievo Woman in Coma After Brutal Attack by Partner

A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with, according to reports from BTA. She is currently in a coma, with life-threatening brain trauma and broken ribs.

The incident was reported to the Regional Police Department in Sevlievo, and the woman was later transferred to a hospital in Gabrovo. Authorities identified the attacker as a 24-year-old man, with whom the woman lived in a family-like arrangement. He has been detained.

The prosecutor’s office has been informed, and pre-trial proceedings are underway.