NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. The two leaders made brief statements to the press at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

"Ukraine's rightful place is within NATO, and we must work towards ensuring its irreversible path to membership," Rutte declared during the transition.

While Rutte outlined three main priorities, he underscored that Ukraine remains at the forefront. He stated, "Ukraine is at the top of the list. However, we also need to enhance our collective defense and deterrence. This requires increased investment and efforts to bridge existing gaps while aiming to meet the goals established by NATO. Lastly, we must build on our established partnerships, particularly in the Far East."

Rutte expressed confidence in collaborating with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election. "I'm not worried. I know both candidates well enough. I worked with Donald Trump for four years, during which he urged us to increase defense spending successfully. He also rightly focused on China. Kamala Harris, as vice president, has a commendable track record and is a respected leader, so I will be able to work with both."

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Rutte noted that while NATO is monitoring the events closely, the alliance does not have a defined role in the conflict. He mentioned being in constant communication with partners in the region and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the unrest.