Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Bulgarian Sailors Held by Houthi Forces

Politics | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:28
Bulgaria: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Bulgarian Sailors Held by Houthi Forces

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reported that the ship "Galaxy Leader," which is currently held by Houthi forces with Bulgarian sailors onboard, was not harmed during the recent Israeli attack on the Hodeidah port. Glavchev confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the release of the sailors, stating, “The Houthis are sensitive. They have set conditions, which I cannot disclose, but the situation is delicate, and we are making efforts to secure the release of the two Bulgarians.

In light of the situation, he noted that if conditions allow, a government plane is scheduled to depart for Lebanon around noon to evacuate Bulgarian citizens. "According to the latest information, there are 61 people; we hope the flight will be full by noon. If not, we will offer seats to EU citizens," he added.

The embassy in Beirut has recorded a total of 400 Bulgarian citizens, but only 160 had requested evacuation by yesterday. Glavchev emphasized that others might seek evacuation at any moment, stating, "We are monitoring the situation and reacting adequately. I thank our partner services that helped make yesterday's flight possible."

He also highlighted that the government had been prepared to facilitate the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon amid the heightened tensions over the past month, although there were initially no requests until the day of the intensified strikes.

Regarding Israel's actions, Glavchev aligned Bulgaria's position with that of the European Union, mentioning that "NATO as a bloc is taking measures and is prepared to respond to changes in the situation. The environment is unstable and presents another focus of tension, but this was not unexpected."

Additionally, Prime Minister Glavchev inaugurated the reconstructed Kalotina border crossing today. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova and Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov. During the reconstruction, the routes for both trucks and cars were improved, along with the complete underground and surface infrastructure of the station.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: galaxy leader, Houthi, Bulgarian, Glavchev

Related Articles:

New Bulgarian Loan Restrictions Take Effect, Impacting Homebuyers

Starting today, new restrictions imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on housing loans will take effect

Business » Properties | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 13:17

Bulgarian Students Shine with Three Golds at Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Bulgarian students claimed three gold and one silver medal at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Society » Education | September 30, 2024, Monday // 15:34

Starting Tomorrow, Lifeguards Will No Longer Be Present on Bulgarian Beaches

Starting tomorrow, lifeguards will no longer be present on Bulgarian beaches

Business » Tourism | September 30, 2024, Monday // 14:14

Bulgaria Tops European Housing Rankings with 668 Dwellings Per 1,000 People

According to the latest Global Property Index from international consulting firm Deloitte, Bulgaria boasts the highest number of dwellings per 1,000 people in Europe, with 668 homes for every 1,000 citizens

Business » Properties | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:00

British and Bulgarian Authorities Unite Against Human Trafficking Across the English Channel

The Daily Mail reports on a joint operation conducted by British and Bulgarian authorities aimed at combating human trafficking across the English Channel

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 10:01

Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon

Politics » Diplomacy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:13

New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca

Politics » Diplomacy | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Acting PM Calls for Mass Participation in Upcoming Elections

Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged citizens to participate more actively in the voting process to combat electoral fraud

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 13:34

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria