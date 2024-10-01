Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Bulgarian Sailors Held by Houthi Forces

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reported that the ship "Galaxy Leader," which is currently held by Houthi forces with Bulgarian sailors onboard, was not harmed during the recent Israeli attack on the Hodeidah port. Glavchev confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the release of the sailors, stating, “The Houthis are sensitive. They have set conditions, which I cannot disclose, but the situation is delicate, and we are making efforts to secure the release of the two Bulgarians.”

In light of the situation, he noted that if conditions allow, a government plane is scheduled to depart for Lebanon around noon to evacuate Bulgarian citizens. "According to the latest information, there are 61 people; we hope the flight will be full by noon. If not, we will offer seats to EU citizens," he added.

The embassy in Beirut has recorded a total of 400 Bulgarian citizens, but only 160 had requested evacuation by yesterday. Glavchev emphasized that others might seek evacuation at any moment, stating, "We are monitoring the situation and reacting adequately. I thank our partner services that helped make yesterday's flight possible."

He also highlighted that the government had been prepared to facilitate the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon amid the heightened tensions over the past month, although there were initially no requests until the day of the intensified strikes.

Regarding Israel's actions, Glavchev aligned Bulgaria's position with that of the European Union, mentioning that "NATO as a bloc is taking measures and is prepared to respond to changes in the situation. The environment is unstable and presents another focus of tension, but this was not unexpected."

Additionally, Prime Minister Glavchev inaugurated the reconstructed Kalotina border crossing today. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova and Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov. During the reconstruction, the routes for both trucks and cars were improved, along with the complete underground and surface infrastructure of the station.