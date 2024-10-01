US Defense Chief Signals Strong Response to Any Iranian Aggression Against Israel

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, had a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, emphasizing that there would be "serious consequences" for Iran if it opts to execute a direct military attack against Israel. During their discussion, Austin addressed security developments and Israeli operations, reaffirming US support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Austin stated, “I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant today to discuss security developments and Israeli operations. I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities.” This message was shared in a post on X on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Austin assured Gallant that the US is “well-postured to defend” its personnel, partners, and allies against threats from Iran. He reiterated the importance of reaching a diplomatic resolution to allow civilians to return home safely on both sides of the border, while emphasizing US readiness to defend against threats posed by Iran and its proxy groups.

“I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel,” Austin added.

On September 27, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out precision strikes on Beirut, resulting in the death of Hassan Nasrallah. Following this incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime, asserting that any attacks on Israel would lead to repercussions and that no area in Iran or the wider region is beyond Israel's reach.

Netanyahu characterized Nasrallah as the "main engine of Iran's axis of evil," emphasizing his pivotal role in orchestrating plans to undermine Israel. He stated, “Nasrallah was not just another terrorist; he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel.”