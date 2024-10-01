Devastation in Kherson: Russian Shelling Slaughters Seven Civilians in Market Attack

On Tuesday, a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Videos released by the region's governor depicted a chaotic scene, with debris and shattered glass littering a market area, and several bodies visible on the pavement. The Kherson region prosecutor's office reported via Telegram that "around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) on October 1, Russian forces struck the center of Kherson, allegedly using cannon artillery."

Meanwhile, Russians shelled a grocery market in downtown Kherson this morning.



It was done in the busiest hours when so many people came over to buy food for their families... and then Russian artillery fired.



At least 7 confirmed dead as of now. pic.twitter.com/sSaqvdlQ6Y — Illia Ponomarenko ???????? (@IAPonomarenko) October 1, 2024

The attack occurred near a local market and a public transport stop, leading to the confirmed fatalities of seven civilians, including three women and four men.

Located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, Kherson city represents a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west. Although Russian troops withdrew from the city in November 2022, retreating to the opposite side of the Dnipro, they have continued to subject Kherson to intense shelling.