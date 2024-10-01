Devastation in Kherson: Russian Shelling Slaughters Seven Civilians in Market Attack

World » UKRAINE | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Devastation in Kherson: Russian Shelling Slaughters Seven Civilians in Market Attack

On Tuesday, a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Videos released by the region's governor depicted a chaotic scene, with debris and shattered glass littering a market area, and several bodies visible on the pavement. The Kherson region prosecutor's office reported via Telegram that "around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) on October 1, Russian forces struck the center of Kherson, allegedly using cannon artillery."

The attack occurred near a local market and a public transport stop, leading to the confirmed fatalities of seven civilians, including three women and four men.

Located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, Kherson city represents a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west. Although Russian troops withdrew from the city in November 2022, retreating to the opposite side of the Dnipro, they have continued to subject Kherson to intense shelling.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russian, Kherson

Related Articles:

NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:31

Russia Boosts Defense Spending by 23%

Russian state expenditure on national defense is set to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching 13.5 trillion roubles

World » Russia | September 30, 2024, Monday // 17:40

Russian Strikes Injure 14 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine Faces Daily Bombardments

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Western Media: Evidence Points to Chinese Drone Support for Russia’s War Effort

Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:16

Zelensky and Trump Hold Meeting After Strained Relations Over Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 18:26

Declining Trust in Zelensky Sparks Discussion of Potential 2025 Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:31

Russian Strikes Injure 14 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine Faces Daily Bombardments

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Zelensky and Trump Hold Meeting After Strained Relations Over Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 18:26

Declining Trust in Zelensky Sparks Discussion of Potential 2025 Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:55

Harris Denounces Calls for Ukraine to Surrender Territory to Russia

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the notion that Ukraine should relinquish territory to Russia as "dangerous and unacceptable"

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria