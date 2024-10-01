Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria
This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, according to weather forecaster Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Stoycheva noted that fluctuations in temperature are typical for October. She highlighted that the highest temperatures will likely occur in the Danube and Upper Thracian lowlands, where readings could reach 28 to 30 degrees. In the mornings and on the following day, temperatures in the valleys may dip close to zero.
Today, the wind is expected to gradually diminish, although it will remain stronger in the Sliven region. Stoycheva also mentioned that as the winds ease over the coming days, foggy conditions are likely to develop in the flat areas of the country.
The last two weeks of the month are projected to experience positive temperature deviations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2
Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1
The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy
First Snowfall Blankets Vitosha as Aleko Hut Turns White
The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Vitosha, with the Aleko hut now covered in white
Cold Winds and Rain Mark the Start of the Week in Bulgaria
The first day of the week will remain cold and windy, following a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday
Weekend Weather Alert: Bulgaria to Experience Sudden Temperature Drop and Thunderstorms
This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave
Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27
The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions