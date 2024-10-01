Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14
Bulgaria: Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, according to weather forecaster Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Stoycheva noted that fluctuations in temperature are typical for October. She highlighted that the highest temperatures will likely occur in the Danube and Upper Thracian lowlands, where readings could reach 28 to 30 degrees. In the mornings and on the following day, temperatures in the valleys may dip close to zero.

Today, the wind is expected to gradually diminish, although it will remain stronger in the Sliven region. Stoycheva also mentioned that as the winds ease over the coming days, foggy conditions are likely to develop in the flat areas of the country.

The last two weeks of the month are projected to experience positive temperature deviations.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures, October

