Important: BG-Alert System Test Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions!
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that the planned testing of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System, including the BG-Alert system, has been postponed.
This decision was made in light of the current situation in the Middle East, aiming to prevent any additional tension among citizens.
The purpose of the scheduled test was to assess the technical functionality of the systems, which was set to occur at 11 a.m.
Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2
Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2
Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria
This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius
Residents of Sofia to Face Higher Water Costs Following Recent Decision
The Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) of Bulgaria has approved the business plan for Sofia's water and sanitation operator for the 2022-2026
Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater
John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man"
Sofia Pride Urges Political Candidates to Support LGBTIQ+ Rights in Bulgaria
Sofia Pride is urging candidates from political parties to endorse their pre-election declaration aimed at safeguarding equality for LGBTIQ+ individuals in Bulgaria
Public Outrage: Sofia's Trams Cleaned with Rakia and Employees’ Own Equipment!
The Bulgarian political party "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) has raised concerns about the hygiene practices in Sofia's public transport system