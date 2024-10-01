Important: BG-Alert System Test Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions!

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Important: BG-Alert System Test Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions!

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that the planned testing of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System, including the BG-Alert system, has been postponed.

This decision was made in light of the current situation in the Middle East, aiming to prevent any additional tension among citizens.

The purpose of the scheduled test was to assess the technical functionality of the systems, which was set to occur at 11 a.m.

