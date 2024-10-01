First Group of Bulgarians Safely Evacuated from Lebanon Arrives in Sofia

The first group of 89 Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon arrived safely at Sofia Airport last night, where they were greeted by acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, acting Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elena Shekerletova. The government Airbus carried those who had expressed a desire to leave Lebanon amid the escalating situation in the region.

Acting Prime Minister Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe and secure evacuation of Bulgarian citizens. He noted that discussions were ongoing about further evacuation efforts, with a second flight being prepared. "As soon as the next group is gathered, we are ready to send the second flight tomorrow," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens to avoid all travel to Lebanon and advised those currently in the country to leave immediately. For assistance, the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Beirut remains available, providing contact numbers for urgent cases and email communication through the Consular Service.

Two of the evacuated Bulgarians expressed their gratitude for the swift action of the Bulgarian government. One noted the efficiency of the embassy in organizing the evacuation group, while the other described how quickly the situation in Lebanon worsened in recent days, stating relief and gratitude for being safely back in Bulgaria.

While no evacuees have requested immediate accommodation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is prepared to provide support if necessary. Currently, approximately 400 Bulgarians and their families reside in Lebanon, with 160 already requesting evacuation. The embassy in Beirut is maintaining constant communication with the community as efforts to evacuate more citizens continue.

Another plane with Bulgarians is expected to arrive from Lebanon today.