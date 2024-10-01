First Group of Bulgarians Safely Evacuated from Lebanon Arrives in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 09:20
Bulgaria: First Group of Bulgarians Safely Evacuated from Lebanon Arrives in Sofia

The first group of 89 Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon arrived safely at Sofia Airport last night, where they were greeted by acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, acting Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elena Shekerletova. The government Airbus carried those who had expressed a desire to leave Lebanon amid the escalating situation in the region.

Acting Prime Minister Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe and secure evacuation of Bulgarian citizens. He noted that discussions were ongoing about further evacuation efforts, with a second flight being prepared. "As soon as the next group is gathered, we are ready to send the second flight tomorrow," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens to avoid all travel to Lebanon and advised those currently in the country to leave immediately. For assistance, the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Beirut remains available, providing contact numbers for urgent cases and email communication through the Consular Service.

Two of the evacuated Bulgarians expressed their gratitude for the swift action of the Bulgarian government. One noted the efficiency of the embassy in organizing the evacuation group, while the other described how quickly the situation in Lebanon worsened in recent days, stating relief and gratitude for being safely back in Bulgaria.

While no evacuees have requested immediate accommodation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is prepared to provide support if necessary. Currently, approximately 400 Bulgarians and their families reside in Lebanon, with 160 already requesting evacuation. The embassy in Beirut is maintaining constant communication with the community as efforts to evacuate more citizens continue.

Another plane with Bulgarians is expected to arrive from Lebanon today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, evacuated, Lebanon

Related Articles:

Massive IDF Raids Target Hezbollah in South Lebanon—What’s Next?

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) initiated targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon, concentrating on Hezbollah's strongholds and key infrastructure

World | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 09:05

Bulgarians Leave Parents’ Homes at Age 30, Among Latest in EU

In 2023, the average age at which young people in the European Union left their parents' home was 26.3 years, slightly lower than the 26.4 years recorded the previous year

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 17:05

Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon Claims Life of Hamas Leader and Family

Hamas has confirmed that its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was killed early this morning during an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

World | September 30, 2024, Monday // 11:05

Hungarian Intelligence Confirms Pagers in Lebanon Did Not Pass Through Bulgaria or Hungary

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence

Society » Incidents | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:21

Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon

Politics » Diplomacy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Low Altitude Before Ascent Likely Cause of L-39 Crash, Initial Data Shows

The black box from the crashed L-39 "Albatros" has been successfully read, with the data sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in the Czech Republic for analysis

Society » Incidents | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14

Bulgaria Records 5,389 Traffic Accidents This Year, Resulting in 334 Deaths

Since the beginning of the year, Bulgaria has witnessed a staggering 5,389 traffic accidents, resulting in 334 fatalities and 6,794 injuries

Society » Incidents | September 30, 2024, Monday // 15:05

Hungarian Intelligence Confirms Pagers in Lebanon Did Not Pass Through Bulgaria or Hungary

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence

Society » Incidents | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:21

Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels

Society » Incidents | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Absurd Accident in Burgas Claims Lives of Two Pedestrians

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Tragic Medical Oversight: Woman Carries Dead Fetus for 18 Hours in Bulgarian Hospital

A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria