Low Altitude Before Ascent Likely Cause of L-39 Crash, Initial Data Shows

Final Farewell to Pilots Who Died in Training Accident near Graf Ignatievo
Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin
The black box from the crashed L-39 "Albatros" has been successfully read, with the data sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in the Czech Republic for analysis. Initial findings suggest that the likely cause of the crash was a flight at an extremely low altitude prior to a vertical ascent, as reported by BNT.
The crash involved two Bulgarian pilots, Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who were performing a complex aerial maneuver. The incident took place on September 13 at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase in Bulgaria during preparations for an air show marking 20 years of the country’s NATO membership.
Aviation engineer Nedislav Veselinov explained to bTV that low altitudes during maneuvers are not uncommon in demonstration flights, as they enhance visibility for the audience. He highlighted that the plane was in a steep descent for seven seconds, with no apparent attempt to correct its trajectory, ultimately leading to the crash.
The full report and the black box data will be handed over to a team of investigators and prosecutors for further review. According to experts, the failure to recover from the dive in time was the critical factor in the accident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The first group of 89 Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon arrived safely at Sofia Airport last night, where they were greeted by acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
Since the beginning of the year, Bulgaria has witnessed a staggering 5,389 traffic accidents, resulting in 334 fatalities and 6,794 injuries
The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence
A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels
Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas
A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023