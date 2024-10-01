Massive IDF Raids Target Hezbollah in South Lebanon—What’s Next?

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) initiated targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon, concentrating on Hezbollah's strongholds and key infrastructure. These raids, described as limited and localized, were conducted based on precise intelligence and focused on villages near the border that posed a direct threat to northern Israel.

The IDF confirmed that the operations were part of a broader strategy developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which soldiers had been preparing for over the last few months. Ground forces are being supported by the Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery, conducting coordinated strikes on military targets in the region. According to the IDF, the goal of these operations is to neutralize immediate threats to Israeli communities near the border.

The Israeli military reiterated its commitment to Operation Northern Arrows, stating that it would continue to adapt its tactics in response to the evolving situation. The operations in southern Lebanon are being carried out in conjunction with efforts to address threats in Gaza and other areas. The IDF emphasized that the ongoing campaign is focused on defending Israeli citizens and restoring safety to the northern regions.

In a related action, the IDF also carried out a precision strike that dismantled a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility, located around 1.5 kilometers from Beirut's international airport. The IDF described the facility as a threat to both Lebanese and international airspace, affirming its intention to continue degrading Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon.

The IDF indicated that these operations were approved by the political leadership and will continue in alignment with situational assessments. The ultimate goal remains to protect Israeli citizens and ensure that residents of northern Israel can return safely to their homes.