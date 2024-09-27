Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village
Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region
Russian state expenditure on national defense is set to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching 13.5 trillion roubles (145.32 billion dollars), up from 10.8 trillion roubles in 2024, according to draft budget documents released on Monday. This increase will make defense spending account for 32% of the total budget expenditure, which is projected to be 41.5 trillion roubles.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized that the budget will prioritize the needs arising from what Moscow refers to as its "special military operation" in Ukraine, along with military support. In contrast, defense spending is anticipated to decrease to 12.8 trillion roubles in 2026, with approximately 10% allocated for military personnel payments.
In a related development, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced that it will terminate its collaboration with scientists affiliated with Russian institutions due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. CERN, headquartered in Switzerland and renowned for its particle physics research and the Large Hadron Collider, will not renew its partnership with Russia when the current agreement expires on November 30.
As a result, approximately 400 to 500 scientists linked to Russian laboratories will lose their ability to collaborate with CERN. The organization has also ceased cooperation with around 15 Belarusian scientists. Reports indicate that about 90% of Russian scientists have transitioned to foreign institutions to continue their work on various projects.
Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if attacked
The Kremlin declared today that pressuring Russia into a peace agreement would be a "fatal mistake," dismissing remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations
Russia is moving forward with a proposal to impose significant fines for what it terms the "propaganda of deliberate refusal to bear children"
Russia has released a list of 47 countries where, according to the Kremlin, "neoliberal values" are being imposed
Last night, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence, and the Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a major warehouse
