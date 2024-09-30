Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1
The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy. Northeastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast will see some variable clouds with occasional isolated rain showers. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will affect northeastern areas. Daytime temperatures will range between 16C and 21C, with Sofia reaching around 16C.
Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will be more prominent in the northern regions, where brief showers are expected, while the afternoon will bring more sunshine. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest, occasionally stronger in the north. Coastal temperatures will range from 16C to 21C, with seawater between 21C and 23C, and sea waves reaching between 2 and 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with some clouds in higher areas before noon. The wind will be strong from the northwest. Temperatures will reach 11C at 1,200 meters and 6C at 2,000 meters.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
First Snowfall Blankets Vitosha as Aleko Hut Turns White
The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Vitosha, with the Aleko hut now covered in white
Cold Winds and Rain Mark the Start of the Week in Bulgaria
The first day of the week will remain cold and windy, following a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday
Weekend Weather Alert: Bulgaria to Experience Sudden Temperature Drop and Thunderstorms
This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave
Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27
The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions
Rain and Snow on the Horizon: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Late September
Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions
Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for September 26: Sunny Skies and Mild Conditions
On September 26, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with a mild easterly breeze and a gentle to moderate southeasterly wind particularly in Eastern Bulgaria,