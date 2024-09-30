Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1

The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy. Northeastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast will see some variable clouds with occasional isolated rain showers. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will affect northeastern areas. Daytime temperatures will range between 16C and 21C, with Sofia reaching around 16C.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will be more prominent in the northern regions, where brief showers are expected, while the afternoon will bring more sunshine. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest, occasionally stronger in the north. Coastal temperatures will range from 16C to 21C, with seawater between 21C and 23C, and sea waves reaching between 2 and 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with some clouds in higher areas before noon. The wind will be strong from the northwest. Temperatures will reach 11C at 1,200 meters and 6C at 2,000 meters.