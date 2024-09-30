Bulgarians Leave Parents’ Homes at Age 30, Among Latest in EU

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Leave Parents’ Homes at Age 30, Among Latest in EU @Pixabay

In 2023, the average age at which young people in the European Union left their parents' home was 26.3 years, slightly lower than the 26.4 years recorded the previous year, according to Eurostat.

The highest average ages for leaving the parental home—30 years or older—were observed in Croatia (31.8 years), Slovakia (31 years), Spain (30.4 years), and both Bulgaria and Italy (30 years). In 2022, Bulgaria was also ranked fourth, tied with Spain.

On the other hand, the lowest average ages were recorded in Finland (21.4 years), Sweden and Denmark (both at 21.8 years), and Estonia (22.8 years).

In the same year, 26 percent of young people aged 15 to 29 in the EU were living in overcrowded households. This overcrowding rate for young people is 9.2 percentage points higher than the overall population rate, which stands at 16.8 percent.

Romania (59.4 percent), Bulgaria (55.3 percent), and Latvia (54.8 percent) had the highest overcrowding levels for young people. The lowest levels were observed in Malta (3.9 percent), Cyprus (4 percent), and Ireland (4.4 percent).

In all EU countries, young people experience higher overcrowding rates compared to the general population, with 11 countries showing differences greater than 10 percentage points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parents, EU, Bulgarians

Related Articles:

EU Solar Installations Set to Break Records in 2024

The EU is poised for a record-breaking year in solar system installations

Business » Energy | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 08:26

Bulgaria Faces Risk of Losing 1 Billion Euros in EU Funding, Warns Finance Minister

Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Business » Finance | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:23

EU Official: North Macedonia Can Join Talks If Conditions Are Met

The European integration process is merit-based, and North Macedonia will begin accession negotiations only if it meets the necessary conditions

World » EU | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Macedonian President Urges Fair Unblocking of EU Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has urged for understanding and a "fair unblocking of the process" regarding North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 13:02

Record-Breaking Numbers: 190,000 Bulgarians Vacation in Greece

In August, approximately 190,000 Bulgarians vacationed in Greece, making it the most popular travel destination for Bulgarians

Business » Tourism | September 27, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels

Society » Incidents | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1

The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy

Society » Environment | September 30, 2024, Monday // 18:28

Bulgarian Students Shine with Three Golds at Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Bulgarian students claimed three gold and one silver medal at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Society » Education | September 30, 2024, Monday // 15:34

Bulgaria Records 5,389 Traffic Accidents This Year, Resulting in 334 Deaths

Since the beginning of the year, Bulgaria has witnessed a staggering 5,389 traffic accidents, resulting in 334 fatalities and 6,794 injuries

Society » Incidents | September 30, 2024, Monday // 15:05

Scheduled Activation of Early Warning and BG-Alert Systems on October 1

On October 1 at 11 a.m., a scheduled activation of both the National Early Warning and Notification System and the BG-Alert System will take place to assess their technical functionality

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 14:06

Sunflower Oil Prices in Bulgaria Expected to Rise Slightly

An increase in sunflower oil prices in Bulgaria is anticipated, but it is not expected to be significant

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 12:48

Vibrant Weekend in Sofia: From Sports Challenges to Craft Beer Delights (PHOTOS)

Multiple events took place over the sunny weekend in Sofia, showcasing a vibrant community spirit and a passion for sports and entertainment.

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria