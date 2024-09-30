Bulgarians Leave Parents’ Homes at Age 30, Among Latest in EU

EU Solar Installations Set to Break Records in 2024
The EU is poised for a record-breaking year in solar system installations
In 2023, the average age at which young people in the European Union left their parents' home was 26.3 years, slightly lower than the 26.4 years recorded the previous year, according to Eurostat.
The highest average ages for leaving the parental home—30 years or older—were observed in Croatia (31.8 years), Slovakia (31 years), Spain (30.4 years), and both Bulgaria and Italy (30 years). In 2022, Bulgaria was also ranked fourth, tied with Spain.
On the other hand, the lowest average ages were recorded in Finland (21.4 years), Sweden and Denmark (both at 21.8 years), and Estonia (22.8 years).
In the same year, 26 percent of young people aged 15 to 29 in the EU were living in overcrowded households. This overcrowding rate for young people is 9.2 percentage points higher than the overall population rate, which stands at 16.8 percent.
Romania (59.4 percent), Bulgaria (55.3 percent), and Latvia (54.8 percent) had the highest overcrowding levels for young people. The lowest levels were observed in Malta (3.9 percent), Cyprus (4 percent), and Ireland (4.4 percent).
In all EU countries, young people experience higher overcrowding rates compared to the general population, with 11 countries showing differences greater than 10 percentage points.
