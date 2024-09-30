Bulgaria Draws Strong Interest at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

Business » TOURISM | September 30, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Draws Strong Interest at Tourism Expo Japan 2024 @Ministry of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism successfully showcased Bulgaria at Tourism Expo Japan 2024, attracting significant attention and drawing hundreds of visitors interested in exploring tourism opportunities in the country.

Bulgaria's stand, occupying 72 square meters at the Tokyo exhibition, was presented in collaboration with the Municipality of Kazanlak, the Municipality of Plovdiv, the Capital Municipality, Bohemia Ltd., and Tandem Travel Ltd. The event offered an excellent platform for direct engagement with representatives of Japan's tourism industry, fostering partnerships and expanding collaboration in the tourism sector.

Bulgaria places great emphasis on its strong relationship with Japan in tourism, and its participation in the expo has further enhanced the country's visibility as an appealing destination in Japan. The Ministry of Tourism thanked all partners for their contributions to the successful international presentation of Bulgaria.

Tags: tourism, Bulgaria, Japan

