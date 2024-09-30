Bulgarian Students Shine with Three Golds at Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Bulgarian students claimed three gold and one silver medal at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad, held in Ohrid, as announced by the Ministry of Education and Science.

In the individual ranking, Daniel Koinov, a 12th-grade student from PPMG "Nancho Popovich" in Shumen, secured first place. Following closely in second place was Boris Mihov, also in the 12th grade, from SMG "Paisiy Hilendarski" in Sofia. The third gold medalist, Andrey Stefanov, a 10th-grade student at the First Private Mathematical Gymnasium, finished fourth in the individual standings.

The fourth member of the Bulgarian team, Veselin Markovic, a 12th grader at the Mathematical High School "Dr. Petar Beron" in Varna, earned a silver medal.

A total of 47 students from 13 Balkan countries participated in the competition. Each day, the contestants were tasked with solving three problems in five hours by writing programs, with each problem carrying a maximum of 100 points.

The Bulgarian team was led by Iliyan Yordanov from the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at BAS and Biserka Yovcheva, an honorary professor at Shumen University's "Bishop Konstantin Preslavski."