Scheduled Activation of Early Warning and BG-Alert Systems on October 1

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 14:06
On October 1 at 11 a.m., a scheduled activation of both the National Early Warning and Notification System and the BG-Alert System will take place to assess their technical functionality.

During the test, the national alert and end-of-alert signals will be broadcast through acoustic devices in various cities, including Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, and municipalities in Vidin, Pernik, and Yambol regions. The test will also cover settlements within a 30-kilometer radius of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Facilities with local notification systems integrated into the national system will also be included.

Additionally, a message will be sent via the BG-Alert System to mobile devices across the country, in both Bulgarian and English. The message will appear once and will be accompanied by a distinctive sound or vibration. Users have the option to enable or disable test messages from the BG-Alert system.

