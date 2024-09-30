Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:03
Bulgaria: Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration @Pixabay

A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas. The Ministry of the Interior has announced that private residences, commercial establishments, and other locations suspected of criminal activities are being thoroughly inspected.

This morning, the Roma neighborhood of the Burgas complex "Meden Rudnik" was placed under police blockade, according to reports from BNR. During the operation, three addresses were searched, resulting in the detention of three individuals. Commissioner Marin Dimitrov, head of the Security Police, stated, "At one of the addresses, we discovered lists of names linked to potential vote trading. These three individuals are known criminals and have been previously detained for similar offenses."

Vote trading is often facilitated in commercial settings, such as pawn shops, where citizens may be approached with offers to sell their votes during transactions. Commissioner Dimitrov noted that there is currently no definitive information on the price for a single vote. Two pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated, and the specialized police operation is ongoing.

In addition to addressing vote trading, efforts to combat illegal migration are also being intensified. Police teams are conducting vehicle inspections at checkpoints surrounding Burgas, involving units from the "Security Police," "Traffic Police," "Economic and Criminal," and the Burgas Gendarmerie.

Tags: police, Burgas, vote, criminal

