Vibrant Weekend in Sofia: From Sports Challenges to Craft Beer Delights (PHOTOS)

Multiple events took place over the sunny weekend in Sofia, showcasing a vibrant community spirit and a passion for sports and entertainment.

In front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), a major sports celebration marked the conclusion of the European Week of Sports. The highlight of the festivities was the NDK 360 festival, which featured a series of thrilling competitions, including: breakdancing performed by "X-Energy", part of the "Be Active" initiative, a high-speed cross-country climb up the building’s stairs, an orientation challenge through the corridors, and a rapid facade climb of the NDK. The event also offered numerous activities, demonstrations of over 20 different sports, a hot air balloon ride accessible to individuals with special needs, and engaging games and quizzes.









The NDK 360 - European Evening of Sports aimed to promote sporting opportunities in the capital, particularly in and around the NDK, which serves as the gateway from the city center to Vitosha Mountain. This event was part of the annual "European Evening of Sport." Organizers included the Sofia Municipality, the Foundation "Sofia - European Capital of Sports," NDK, NSA "Vasil Levski," and the Bulgarian Orienteering Federation, all supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.









Additionally, the "Hmel Street 2024" beer festival took place from September 27 to 29, right in front of the NDK pillars. The festival showcased a vast selection of modern and traditional beers, with brewers present to pour drinks and engage with attendees passionate about quality beer.





Participants enjoyed a rich lineup of accompanying events, including demonstrations, games, tastings, and various forms of entertainment. This year, the festival also featured offerings from the craft food sector, such as burgers, barbecue, Tex-Mex cuisine, pizza, and pasta, along with fresh farm products. Each day concluded with music and a DJ party, and entrance to the festival was free for all attendees.

Photos from the events: Stella Ivanova Photos.