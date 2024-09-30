Hungarian Intelligence Confirms Pagers in Lebanon Did Not Pass Through Bulgaria or Hungary
The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence
Hamas has confirmed that its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was killed early this morning during an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that the attack also resulted in the deaths of his wife and two children, as their home in a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tyre was struck.
In a separate incident earlier that night, three leaders from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were reported killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in Beirut's Kola neighborhood. This marked the first strike in the Lebanese capital since the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 of last year.
The Front is recognized as one of the military groups actively engaged in combat against Israel. Additionally, in January, Saleh al-Arourii, who served as the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, was also killed in Lebanon. Hamas’s military wing referred to him as the "architect" behind the October 7 attack.
Russian state expenditure on national defense is set to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching 13.5 trillion roubles
Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people
With all ballots now counted, Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has secured nearly 29 percent of the vote
Israel has confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes conducted by the Israeli military in Beirut
Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
Overnight, Israel continued its airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's strongholds
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023