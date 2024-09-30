Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon Claims Life of Hamas Leader and Family

Hamas has confirmed that its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was killed early this morning during an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that the attack also resulted in the deaths of his wife and two children, as their home in a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tyre was struck.

In a separate incident earlier that night, three leaders from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were reported killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in Beirut's Kola neighborhood. This marked the first strike in the Lebanese capital since the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 of last year.

The Front is recognized as one of the military groups actively engaged in combat against Israel. Additionally, in January, Saleh al-Arourii, who served as the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, was also killed in Lebanon. Hamas’s military wing referred to him as the "architect" behind the October 7 attack.