Bulgaria Records 5,389 Traffic Accidents This Year, Resulting in 334 Deaths

Since the beginning of the year, Bulgaria has witnessed a staggering 5,389 traffic accidents, resulting in 334 fatalities and 6,794 injuries. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been 17 serious accidents reported, leading to one death and injuring 23 individuals, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In Sofia, the situation remains concerning, with a total of 31 minor accidents and one serious incident recorded in the same period. This led to one person sustaining injuries. The rising number of accidents has prompted authorities to call for increased road safety measures to mitigate risks.

Officials are emphasizing the need for heightened awareness among drivers and pedestrians to prevent further tragedies. The data highlights the ongoing challenges of road safety in the country, raising questions about the effectiveness of current traffic regulations and enforcement.

As authorities work to address these issues, public campaigns aimed at educating citizens on safe driving practices and the importance of following traffic laws are becoming increasingly vital.