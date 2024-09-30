Starting Tomorrow, Lifeguards Will No Longer Be Present on Bulgarian Beaches

Business » TOURISM | September 30, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Starting Tomorrow, Lifeguards Will No Longer Be Present on Bulgarian Beaches

Starting tomorrow, lifeguards will no longer be present on Bulgarian beaches, marking the end of the beach season along the Black Sea. Today is the final day that concessionaires are contractually required to provide lifeguards, medical assistance, and beach toilets.

Despite the warm and sunny days that October can bring, beachgoers should be aware of safe bathing practices and the rules to follow to prevent accidents. "October often offers good weather. Typically, during this period, beachgoers are experienced individuals who are accustomed to the sea. However, they must understand that it can be dangerous. The sea can hide unexpected challenges, and changing winds can lead to dangerous conditions. Being a strong swimmer in a pool does not guarantee safety in the sea," stated on BNT Nikolay Dimitrov, deputy chairman of the Association of Beach Concessionaires.

Vasil Alexiev, a senior lifeguard and water rescue instructor, emphasized the importance of caution when entering the water, noting that a disparity in body and water temperatures can pose risks. "When entering the water, it is essential to allow time for your body to adjust to the cooler temperature. Avoid sudden temperature changes, and make sure to cover up and dry off when exiting the water, especially with the wind blowing."

Rescuers also caution against entering the water during rain and thunderstorms. "When in the water, the highest point of our body is our head, which makes us vulnerable to lightning strikes. Therefore, it’s advisable not to enter the water during thunderstorms," Alexiev added.

Currently, the sea temperature is around 22 degrees.

