Bulgaria Tops European Housing Rankings with 668 Dwellings Per 1,000 People

According to the latest Global Property Index from international consulting firm Deloitte, Bulgaria boasts the highest number of dwellings per 1,000 people in Europe, with 668 homes for every 1,000 citizens.

Spain follows in second place with 559 dwellings per 1,000 people, while France ranks third with 553. Countries like Germany, Belgium, and Norway, which are often considered more economically developed, fall significantly behind. At the lower end of the spectrum are Greece, Israel, and Great Britain.

Experts note that this high ratio of dwellings creates significant profit potential in the Bulgarian real estate market. Bulgaria stands out among 24 European countries in terms of housing availability.

In the past six months, housing prices in Sofia have risen by 12%, indicating a consistent and stable increase in property values in the capital and other major cities, according to market analysts cited by BNR.

The stability and predictability of the market appeal not only to individual buyers but also to large investors, drawn by a range of luxury developments, holiday homes, and commercial properties.

Experts emphasize that the abundant supply of diverse property types fosters investment opportunities and mitigates risks associated with capital concentration in specific markets or segments. Additionally, they suggest that Bulgaria is becoming a favored destination for investments, aided by low construction restrictions that allow for innovative projects featuring modern, energy-efficient solutions.