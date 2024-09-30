First Snowfall Blankets Vitosha as Aleko Hut Turns White

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1
The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy
The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Vitosha, with the Aleko hut now covered in white, as reported by bTV. The hut is situated in the "Maslovitsa" mountainous area at an altitude of 1,840 meters above sea level.
Weather forecasts indicate that snowfall is anticipated in mountainous regions above 2,000 meters. Meanwhile, the eastern half of the country, along with some parts of northern and central Bulgaria, is under orange and yellow weather warnings for wind and thunderstorms.
Today, maximum temperatures across the country will range from 11 to 20 degrees. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to be around 13-14 degrees, while Plovdiv may reach 19 degrees, and Varna is forecasted to have a temperature of 15 degrees.
Cloud cover over Western Bulgaria is expected to gradually diminish, and by midnight, rain is likely to cease nationwide, with a decrease in wind strength. Starting tomorrow, more sunny periods and a gradual increase in temperatures are anticipated.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy
The first day of the week will remain cold and windy, following a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday
This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave
The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions
Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions
On September 26, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with a mild easterly breeze and a gentle to moderate southeasterly wind particularly in Eastern Bulgaria,
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023