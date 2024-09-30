First Snowfall Blankets Vitosha as Aleko Hut Turns White

The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Vitosha, with the Aleko hut now covered in white, as reported by bTV. The hut is situated in the "Maslovitsa" mountainous area at an altitude of 1,840 meters above sea level.

Weather forecasts indicate that snowfall is anticipated in mountainous regions above 2,000 meters. Meanwhile, the eastern half of the country, along with some parts of northern and central Bulgaria, is under orange and yellow weather warnings for wind and thunderstorms.

Today, maximum temperatures across the country will range from 11 to 20 degrees. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to be around 13-14 degrees, while Plovdiv may reach 19 degrees, and Varna is forecasted to have a temperature of 15 degrees.

Cloud cover over Western Bulgaria is expected to gradually diminish, and by midnight, rain is likely to cease nationwide, with a decrease in wind strength. Starting tomorrow, more sunny periods and a gradual increase in temperatures are anticipated.