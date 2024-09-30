British and Bulgarian Authorities Unite Against Human Trafficking Across the English Channel

The Daily Mail reports on a joint operation conducted by British and Bulgarian authorities aimed at combating human trafficking across the English Channel. This collaboration resulted in the seizure of 125 inflatable boats, 128 engines, over 700 pumps, and 300 rubber rings, totaling 33 seizures of goods. Over the past year, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has partnered with the Bulgarian National Customs Agency and the Bulgarian Border Police to prevent this equipment from falling into the hands of traffickers.

According to a statement from the NCA, if the seized equipment had reached criminal organizations, it could have generated profits of 16.6 million British Pounds. Adrian Matthews, the agency's director, noted that "Bulgaria is a key supply route for criminal people-trafficking networks involved in organizing dangerous small boat crossings across the English Channel."

Matthews emphasized the importance of intercepting this equipment before it could be utilized by traffickers, stating that it not only disrupts their operations and diminishes their profits but also prevents the use of unsafe boats and underpowered engines at sea, where lives are at risk.

Georgi Gospodinov, head of customs in Kapitan Andreevo, highlighted the significance of joint exercises with British law enforcement agencies, stating that such collaborations are vital for Bulgarian efforts. He added, "Sharing good practices is a guarantee of good results in effectively addressing smuggling channels and illegal human trafficking."