Hungarian Intelligence Confirms Pagers in Lebanon Did Not Pass Through Bulgaria or Hungary

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence. The devices reached Hezbollah through a route involving Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Lebanon. This was revealed by the head of Hungary’s parliamentary committee for national security, who noted that several companies were involved in the production and sale of the pagers.
He clarified that the pagers were neither manufactured nor present in Hungary. Companies registered in Hungary and Bulgaria acted only as intermediaries, likely to conceal the true origin of the devices.
On September 21, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry expressed its firm disagreement with the involvement of Bulgaria's name in the delivery of communication equipment to Lebanon and Syria. According to checks conducted by Bulgarian agencies, including the National Security Agency, Customs, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, no such devices responsible for the explosions were imported, exported, or produced in Bulgaria.
Earlier, on September 18, the Hungarian news site Telex.hu reported that Norta Global Ltd., a Bulgarian-registered company owned by a Norwegian citizen, had purchased the pagers from Taiwan, with BAC Consulting Ltd., a Hungarian-registered company, acting as an intermediary in the transaction.
BAC Consulting’s managing director worked with Norta Global Ltd., and BAC signed a contract with Gold Apollo, the Taiwanese distributor of the pagers. However, Gold Apollo stated that BAC Consulting Ltd. was responsible for the design and manufacturing of the AR-924 pagers, while Gold Apollo allowed BAC to use its trademark for sales in specific regions.
