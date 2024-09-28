Russian Strikes Injure 14 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine Faces Daily Bombardments

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the news in a post on "X", stating that rubble clearance continued throughout the day and that two people were rescued from the debris. He emphasized that aerial bombs were dropped on ordinary residential buildings and city infrastructure.

Zelensky condemned Russia’s ongoing strikes on Ukraine, pointing to similar attacks in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions. He highlighted the use of guided bombs in these areas, noting that several residential buildings in Hlukhiv were damaged, while apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical facilities were hit in the Kharkiv region. "This is the daily terror Ukraine faces," Zelenskyy remarked.

The Ukrainian president reiterated the need for more long-range capabilities and air defense systems, emphasizing that Russia is deploying around 100 guided bombs daily against Ukraine. He called on Ukraine's international partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide the necessary defense support.

Earlier, on September 22, Russia had also targeted a residential building in Kharkiv, injuring 21 civilians. Zelensky had reported the attack on "X", stating that among the injured were an 8-year-old child and two teenagers, aged 17. Sixty residents were evacuated, and all received the necessary assistance.

In the same post, Zelensky revealed that Russia had used over 900 guided aerial bombs and nearly 30 missiles of various types throughout the week. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine. Despite these casualties, Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, according to reports from Al Jazeera.