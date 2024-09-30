Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway. Petya Nikolova, a Bulgarian living 20 km from Beirut, shared with Nova TV that she received instructions yesterday afternoon to remain on standby. Arrangements were being made regarding the distance she would need to travel to the airport. Nikolova confirmed that the evacuation process has begun.

She also noted that no one in the city knows for sure which buildings are being used by Hezbollah or what lies beneath the houses. "There are many underground tunnels in Lebanon, constructed years ago," Nikolova added.

Meanwhile, the exchange of fire between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah continues, with Israel announcing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah was in response to recent rocket attacks on Israel. According to Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry, at least four people were killed and 29 wounded in the strikes.

Israel also launched further attacks on targets in Lebanon, with reports indicating that at least 105 people were killed.

Back in Bulgaria, preparations for the air evacuation of citizens wishing to leave Lebanon have already started. Overnight and throughout the day, Israeli drones flew over Beirut, and the sound of explosions from new airstrikes echoed across the Lebanese capital.