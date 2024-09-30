Austria’s Far-Right Freedom Party Claims Victory, Future Government Uncertain

September 30, 2024, Monday
Austria's Far-Right Freedom Party Claims Victory, Future Government Uncertain

With all ballots now counted, Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has secured nearly 29 percent of the vote, marking its first victory in parliamentary elections. Despite the win, it remains unclear if the party will lead the next government, as it is viewed as an undesirable partner by most other parliamentary parties. The ruling People's Party, led by current Chancellor Karl Nehammer, finished second with 26 percent, setting the stage for lengthy coalition negotiations in Vienna.

The Freedom Party’s success came not only through anti-immigration rhetoric but also by rejecting the entire policy agenda of the conservative Chancellor, including economic and foreign policy stances. Austria is in its second consecutive year of recession, and the far-right party is pushing for an end to aid to Ukraine as well as lifting sanctions against Russia. Party leader Herbert Kickl claimed the victory despite what he described as the united opposition of the "systemic parties" and expressed his ambition to become the next Austrian chancellor. He emphasized that the election results signal a demand for change in Austria.

President Alexander Van der Bellen weighed in on the matter, reminding that a democratic mandate requires securing a majority in parliament. He also reiterated that any future government must adhere to fundamental democratic principles such as the rule of law, human rights, and a pro-European stance. Van der Bellen has stated repeatedly that he will not grant a mandate to a government involving the far-right, outlining clear criteria reminiscent of the challenges faced by the Freedom Party during its campaign.

Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the parliament building in Vienna, with demonstrators voicing their opposition to the potential inclusion of the far-right in the government. The Freedom Party currently has only one potential coalition partner — the ruling People’s Party, as other parliamentary formations have categorically distanced themselves from the far-right. Although Chancellor Nehammer has ruled out a coalition with its leader, he did not exclude the possibility of working with the party itself. Nehammer acknowledged his party's defeat and stated that their first priority will be understanding why many voters turned to radicalization over moderation.

The electoral commission reported a voter turnout of 78 percent, reflecting strong public engagement in this election. The Freedom Party’s stance and the uncertainty around forming a government have left the political future of Austria at a crossroads.

