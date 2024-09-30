Cold Winds and Rain Mark the Start of the Week in Bulgaria

The first day of the week will remain cold and windy, following a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday. Morning temperatures are expected to range between 7 and 12 degrees, with Sofia seeing around 8 degrees. Some rain is anticipated in the eastern half of the country, although it is expected to taper off by evening.

An orange code for precipitation has been issued for the northeastern regions. In contrast, parts of southwestern Bulgaria may experience sunny spells in the afternoon. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate to strong but will start to weaken by the evening.

Maximum temperatures will vary across the country, ranging from 11 to 13 degrees in the northeastern areas, and reaching up to 17-19 degrees in Western Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian lowland. In Sofia, the highest temperature will hover around 13 degrees.