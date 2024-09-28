Israel Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut Airstrikes

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon
Israel has confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes conducted by the Israeli military in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement saying that Nasrallah "will no longer be able to terrorize the world," following his killing in Hezbollah’s main headquarters, located underground in the Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.
Alongside Nasrallah, Ali Karaki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and several other commanders were also reported to have been killed, according to The Times of Israel. The IDF indicated that the strike occurred while senior Hezbollah leaders were coordinating attacks against Israel. In addition to the leadership, Israeli airstrikes also destroyed dozens of anti-ship missiles hidden beneath residential buildings in Beirut. The IDF noted that Hezbollah possessed Chinese-made C-704 and C-802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, all of which have ranges of up to 200 kilometers.
Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that Israel would continue to target those who pose threats to the country. He warned, "We will reach anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel."
The airstrike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters came on the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran and its allies. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu underscored that Israel’s military reach extends throughout the Middle East, including Iran. He reiterated that the conflict with Hamas would end only when Hamas disarms and releases hostages, while vowing that Israel would fight until achieving "total victory."
As Israel continues its operations against Hezbollah, responding to the perceived threats from the Iran-backed group, international calls for a ceasefire and the release of hostages have grown. Many nations have also reiterated the need for a two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.
