Israel Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut Airstrikes

World | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:50
Bulgaria: Israel Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut Airstrikes

Israel has confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes conducted by the Israeli military in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement saying that Nasrallah "will no longer be able to terrorize the world," following his killing in Hezbollah’s main headquarters, located underground in the Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.

Alongside Nasrallah, Ali Karaki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and several other commanders were also reported to have been killed, according to The Times of Israel. The IDF indicated that the strike occurred while senior Hezbollah leaders were coordinating attacks against Israel. In addition to the leadership, Israeli airstrikes also destroyed dozens of anti-ship missiles hidden beneath residential buildings in Beirut. The IDF noted that Hezbollah possessed Chinese-made C-704 and C-802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, all of which have ranges of up to 200 kilometers.

Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that Israel would continue to target those who pose threats to the country. He warned, "We will reach anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel."

The airstrike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters came on the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran and its allies. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu underscored that Israel’s military reach extends throughout the Middle East, including Iran. He reiterated that the conflict with Hamas would end only when Hamas disarms and releases hostages, while vowing that Israel would fight until achieving "total victory."

As Israel continues its operations against Hezbollah, responding to the perceived threats from the Iran-backed group, international calls for a ceasefire and the release of hostages have grown. Many nations have also reiterated the need for a two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Hezbollah, Nasrallah

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon

Politics » Diplomacy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:13

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Beirut, Killing Six and Injuring Dozens

Overnight, Israel continued its airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's strongholds

World | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:12

US, EU, and Allies Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and several other nations have called for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Shiite group Hezbollah

World | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:10

Israel Ramps Up Strikes on Hezbollah, Displacement in Lebanon Grows

Israel is preparing to launch further strikes against Hezbollah to ensure the safe return of 70,000 Israelis who were evacuated from border settlements nearly a year ago

World | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave 558 Dead; Hezbollah Responds with Missile Attacks

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that Israeli military strikes have resulted in at least 558 deaths in Lebanon

World | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:36

Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Western Media: Evidence Points to Chinese Drone Support for Russia’s War Effort

Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:16

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Beirut, Killing Six and Injuring Dozens

Overnight, Israel continued its airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's strongholds

World | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:12

Zelensky and Trump Hold Meeting After Strained Relations Over Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 18:26

Declining Trust in Zelensky Sparks Discussion of Potential 2025 Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria