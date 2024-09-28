Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

Israel Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut Airstrikes
Israel has confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes conducted by the Israeli military in Beirut
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon and advised those already in the country to leave immediately. This warning follows a recent escalation in military activities within Lebanon. The ministry issued a statement on its website, citing the "serious escalation of military actions in Lebanon in recent hours."
For Bulgarian citizens currently in Lebanon needing assistance, the Ministry provided contact details for the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Beirut. They can reach the embassy at +961 5 453 658, or use emergency lines available outside working hours: +961 81 302 552 and +961 76 697 766. Additionally, reports can be submitted via email to the consular service: CONSULAR.BEIRUT@MFA.BG.
Meanwhile, Israel’s military announced that its air force had killed several Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, including Muhammad Ali Ismail, the head of Hezbollah’s rocket division, along with his deputy and other members of the group. The operation was carried out by fighter jets, according to a statement shared on Telegram.
In the past day, Israel also launched airstrikes on southern Beirut, including Hezbollah’s headquarters. Lebanese authorities reported that at least six people were killed in these attacks on the capital. Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that 11 airstrikes were conducted in Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight.
