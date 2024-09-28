Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Beirut, Killing Six and Injuring Dozens

Overnight, Israel continued its airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's strongholds. The Israeli military confirmed that precision strikes were aimed at Hezbollah’s central command, where the group is believed to store anti-ship missiles. Eyewitnesses reported over 20 explosions, with the attacks lasting for five hours.

Lebanese authorities confirmed that six people were killed and 91 were injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Friday. Several buildings were destroyed in Hezbollah-controlled areas of the city. As a result, many residents of the southern suburbs have fled to downtown squares and coastal areas for safety.

The Israeli military stated that the strikes were also intended to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, though this was not confirmed. Additionally, Israeli forces claimed to have killed several key Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, including Muhammad Ali Ismail, the head of the group’s rocket division. Since the beginning of the week, more than 700 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of the ongoing conflict.

In response to the escalating violence, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is returning from the United Nations General Assembly session in New York to lead an emergency government meeting. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for a ceasefire, describing the situation as a "large-scale fire with unimaginable consequences." Debates at the UN, now in their fourth day, continue to focus on the crisis in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized in his address to the UN that victory over Hezbollah and Hamas is essential, stating that the conflict will continue unless Hamas surrenders, disarms, and releases hostages. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of supporting Israel's attacks, claiming that anti-bunker bombs provided by Washington were used in the airstrikes.