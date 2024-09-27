Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 08:24
Bulgaria: Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting the crucial role of the non-banking financial sector.

As outlined in the Action Plan for euro adoption, the FSC is tasked with initiating the process of updating information systems in the non-banking sector by November 30, 2024, to facilitate operations with the euro. To assist in this transition, the Minister of e-Government will provide methodological instructions aimed at adapting financial information processing systems in line with the euro's introduction.

All investment intermediaries, management companies, those overseeing alternative investment funds, insurance firms, reinsurance companies, pension insurance companies, and their managed funds are required to complete their system adaptations for euro transactions by March 31, 2025. This deadline also applies to the Central Depository PLC, which must ensure its registers and clearing and settlement systems are euro-compliant.

By the end of March 2025, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange PLC and other financial trading venues must have their systems adjusted to handle euro transactions effectively. The FSC emphasizes that by the introduction date of the euro, all accounting account balances—encompassing assets, liabilities, and capital—must be converted accordingly.

Additionally, it is essential to align with the various general and specific requirements stipulated in the Law on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria. The FSC stresses the importance of implementing and completing the necessary measures as per the Plan within the specified timelines.

Tags: euro, Bulgaria, FSC

Bulgaria Faces Risk of Losing 1 Billion Euros in EU Funding, Warns Finance Minister

Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Business » Finance | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:08

Bulgaria's Economic Outlook Dimmed as EBRD Lowers Growth Projections

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

Bulgarian National Bank Urges Caution as Mortgage Loans Surge by 25.5%

According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the expansion of mortgage loans continues as banks in Bulgaria report an increase in housing credit

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 07:40

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03
