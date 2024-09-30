Bulgaria Faces Sunflower Crop Challenges as Sunflower Oil Prices Threaten to Rise

Bulgaria's sunflower crop is facing significant challenges this year, leading to potential spikes in sunflower oil prices due to a combination of weak harvests and difficulties in imports. Recent data from the Ministry of Agriculture indicates that while overall sunflower production has risen by 27.8% compared to last year, the yield has declined by 17.7%, with only 55% of the fields harvested as of September 5, 2024.

Currently, the average yield stands at a concerning 149 kg/ha, down from 181 kg/ha in the previous economic year. The adverse weather, particularly the dry summer, has heavily impacted farmers. Many had planned to invest in irrigation systems to mitigate the drought's effects, but they found themselves unable to do so and sought accountability for the situation.

The National Association of Grain Producers (NAGP) has criticized former deputy minister Tanya Dabnishka-Georgieva for her perceived incompetence and lack of action regarding the "Investments related to effective water management in agricultural holdings" program, which had a budget of 99.7 million leva.

As a result of the anticipated yield falling below 1.5 million tons, which is significantly less than the processing capacity of over 4 million tons per year, the prices of sunflower are beginning to show a slight increase. The Ministry of Health reports a year-on-year price rise of 6.9%, with the average purchase price reaching 822 leva/ton (excluding VAT) on September 4, 2024, compared to 769 leva/ton a year earlier.

Yani Yanev, chairman of the Association of Vegetable Oil Producers and Oilseed Processors in Bulgaria, highlighted that the success of Bulgarian sunflower sales is closely tied to international oil prices. The domestic sale of sunflower meal has been challenging, resulting in low prices. If global market prices increase, it is likely that local oil prices will follow suit.

The processors primarily depend on Bulgarian sunflowers, but import options are limited. The situation is exacerbated by Russia's export tax aimed at reducing sunflower exports and Ukraine's licensing regime, which complicates exports. Consequently, the only viable import sources are Romania and Hungary.

Compounding this issue is the phenomenon of "shock exports," which detracts from local production. Yanev pointed out that while Hungary and Romania offer import relief, Bulgarian sunflowers are also exported to 11 countries, predominantly Hungary, Greece, and the USA. The exports have significantly increased, with Bulgaria exporting 475.6% more sunflower oil to Hungary and substantial increases to Greece and the USA as well.

Statistics from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) and the Ministry of Health reveal that during the September-May 2023/2024 period, Bulgaria exported significantly more sunflower products than in the previous harvest year, further complicating the domestic supply situation.