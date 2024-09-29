Self-Service Gas Stations Gain Popularity in Bulgaria Amid Rising Fuel Costs

A new trend is emerging in Bulgaria's fuel market: full self-service gas stations. Many locations across the country now allow drivers to fill up their tanks without any staff assistance. These self-service stations are equipped with terminals that resemble ATMs, enabling customers to pay in cash or with a bank card. According to Dimitar Hadjidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Manufacturers, Importers and Transporters, drivers can save between 5 and 15 cents per liter by opting for self-service.

Self-service stations are popping up in various regions, including Sofia's "Druzhba" and "Mladost" districts, as well as in Ruse and Plovdiv, with smaller towns and villages also seeing this trend. One of the first self-service gas stations in Bulgaria opened in Harmanli in 2015. Major chains such as "Petrol," "Shell," and "Eko" are leading the way in adopting this innovation.

For customers new to self-service, the process is straightforward. Upon arriving at the terminal display, users select their fuel type and the specific column they wish to use. If they have a loyalty card, they can indicate it for applicable discounts. After choosing a payment method—either cash or card—they specify the amount to refill. Customers then pay, retrieve the fuel nozzle, and begin refueling. This approach allows them to handle everything independently, from payment to receipt collection, similar to self-service checkouts found in large supermarkets.

For gas station owners, self-service represents a viable future with fewer employees and lower operational costs. In 2022, the Oil and Gas Association noted that establishing a traditional small gas station, which includes staff and facilities, costs between 600,000 and 800,000 leva. In contrast, a self-service station can be set up for at least five to six times less.

Additionally, while traditional gas stations typically require sales of around 2,000 liters daily to break even, a self-service station can remain profitable with only 100 liters sold each day. The shift to full self-service also addresses labor shortages and high turnover in the industry, eliminating the need for cashiers and loaders.

Customers benefit from this model as well, enjoying discounts for loyalty cardholders alongside self-service incentives. These terminals operate 24/7, providing constant availability for users and offering receipts and electronic invoices as needed.