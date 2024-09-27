Factors Contributing to Weak Bulgarian Tourism Season Revealed

Bulgarian tourism is facing another challenging season, as visitor numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite an uptick in arrivals to the Black Sea coast this year.

Industry representatives cite several factors contributing to the situation, including geopolitical tensions, a reduction in charter flights to Bulgaria, ongoing repairs to the Danube Bridge, and stiff competition from neighboring countries. While tourism revenues have nominally increased due to inflation, this has also driven up costs within the sector.

Although attractive deals were offered along the Northern Black Sea coast, many hotels experienced full bookings only during the peak season, according to BNT reports. Hotelier Stanislav Stoyanov expressed concern about losing reliable markets such as Romania and Poland, attributing this shift to stronger competition that attracts these tourists. He specifically pointed to the Danube Bridge repairs, which began mid-season, as a deterrent for visitors who typically travel to the Northern Black Sea area.

The decline in tourists this summer can also be traced to a reduced number of airline flights available to Bulgaria. Stanoy Marinov from the Varna tourist chamber noted that there were one million fewer overnight stays recorded in May, June, and July compared to the robust year of 2019. He mentioned that while there are potential visitors interested in the Black Sea coast, the lack of available flights leads them to choose alternative destinations.

Stoyanov reiterated this point, emphasizing the loss of tourists from countries like Germany, Central Europe, and France due to the absence of charter flights.

Expectations for an extended tourist season have also not materialized, with hoteliers expressing frustration over insufficient efforts to promote this idea. “The resort is empty. In Balchik, it’s similar. You might see some traffic from nearby towns on weekends, but during the week, it’s deserted," remarked Stanislav Dimitrov, a hotel manager in Kranevo. He noted that now is typically a prime time for unutilized benefits for pensioners and government employees through voucher programs, yet no initiatives have been launched.

Experts suggest that this is an opportune moment for a robust information campaign aimed at Western European markets, aimed at reassuring potential visitors that Bulgaria remains a safe destination despite the ongoing geopolitical complexities.