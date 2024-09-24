EU Solar Installations Set to Break Records in 2024

The EU is poised for a record-breaking year in solar system installations, with leading markets having already exceeded their 2023 records. According to a recent analysis by the think tank Ember, strong growth has continued through the first seven months of the year, with positive forecasts for a robust finish to 2024, as reported by the Monetel agency.

Italy, which ranks as the EU's third-largest solar market, experienced a remarkable 41% increase, translating to nearly 3.9 GW in solar installations during the January to July period. Analysts predict that the country is on track for its strongest year in solar development.

Germany also reported annual growth of 11%, amounting to 9.3 GW for the same timeframe. Meanwhile, Portugal has doubled its solar installations year-on-year, adding approximately 0.9 GW of new capacity. Projections indicate that Germany could add a total of 17 GW of solar capacity in 2024, while Italy is expected to contribute 7.4 GW and Portugal 2 GW.

The increase in Germany's solar capacity can be attributed to reforms aimed at reducing bureaucratic obstacles and enhancing support for rooftop solar initiatives. These measures align with the country's updated national energy and climate plan, which aims for a total of 128 GW of solar capacity by 2026.

Euan Graham, a power data analyst at Ember, highlighted the critical need for strategic planning to accommodate this rapid expansion. He stated that it is more urgent than ever for Member States to ensure they have adequate electricity grids and flexibility to optimize the benefits of low-cost solar energy.

One of the primary challenges facing the renewable energy sector is the need for sufficient grid capacity to transmit energy where it is most needed. Additionally, expanding storage capacity through batteries is essential for utilizing solar generation beyond peak sunlight hours.

Ember's report examines 15 countries, which collectively account for 80% of global solar installations in 2023. It notes that five countries—China, the US, India, Germany, and Brazil—are on track to supply 75% of the world's solar energy in 2024.

The report also emphasizes that the significant rise in solar capacity installations in 2023 and 2024 has transformed perceptions regarding the role of solar energy in the energy transition. Analysts predict that solar could add more gigawatts in 2024 than the total increase in global coal power capacity since 2010, which stands at 540 GW.