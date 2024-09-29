Prices of Fruits and Vegetables Surge on Bulgarian Exchanges

Prices for most fruits and vegetables have seen an increase on the exchanges in Bulgaria, while only a minimal decrease in prices for some basic food items was recorded over the past week, according to the weekly bulletin from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

The market price index (MPI), which indicates the movement of wholesale food prices in the country, rose by 0.68 percent, reaching 2,079 points, compared to last week's index of 2,065 points. The base level of the MPI, established in 2005, is 1,000 points.

Greenhouse cucumbers have increased in price by 10.6 percent, now selling at 3.10 leva per kilogram, while tomatoes from open fields rose by 10.2 percent to 1.75 leva per kilogram. The price of red peppers climbed by 3.1 percent to 1.91 leva per kilogram, although green peppers saw a slight decrease of 1.7 percent, trading at 1.72 leva per kilogram.

Potatoes are now priced 4.4 percent higher at 1.13 leva per kilogram, and carrots have risen by 3.5 percent to 1.17 leva per kilogram. Cabbage has also become more expensive, up by 7.9 percent to 1.12 leva per kilogram. Conversely, ripe onions have decreased in price by 1.5 percent, now costing 1.07 leva per kilogram.

In the fruit category, lemons have increased by 7.5 percent to 3.72 leva per kilogram, and bananas rose by 1.1 percent to 2.74 leva per kilogram. Peaches saw an increase of 8.1 percent, now priced at 2.17 leva per kilogram. However, watermelons and grapes have become cheaper, decreasing by 4 and 6 percent to 0.62 and 2.34 leva per kilogram, respectively.

In dairy products, the price of cow's cheese has risen by 0.9 percent to 11.33 leva per kilogram, while "Vitosha" cheese saw a slight decrease of 0.1 percent, now at 16.82 leva per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) has dropped by 2.2 percent to 1.22 leva for a 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk (3 percent fat content) is down by 0.2 percent to 2.32 leva per liter.

Chicken meat is now priced at 6.39 leva per kilogram after a 1.4 percent increase, while eggs (size M) remain stable at 0.30 leva per piece in wholesale markets. Rice has seen a 0.2 percent drop, now costing 3.30 leva per kilogram, and lentils are down by 0.3 percent to 4.42 leva per kilogram. Ripe beans decreased by 2.2 percent, trading at 4.30 leva per kilogram.

Sugar has also become cheaper, dropping by 1 percent to 2.04 leva per kilogram. Oil prices fell by 1.2 percent to 2.81 leva per liter, and flour type 500 is down 3.9 percent to 1.27 leva per kilogram. In contrast, the price of cow's butter (125-gram packet) increased by 0.5 percent, now costing 2.78 leva.