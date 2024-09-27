Zelensky and Trump Hold Meeting After Strained Relations Over Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky had met with Trump's political rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden the day before, where both reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

During a joint appearance at Trump Tower in New York, Trump expressed optimism for a "good meeting," despite accusing Zelensky earlier in the week of not making efforts to reach a resolution to the conflict. “We have a very good relationship,” Trump stated, noting his own rapport with Putin. He suggested that a resolution could be achieved swiftly if he were to return to the White House.

Zelensky shared a mutual desire with Trump for the war to end. Initial reports had indicated that the meeting might be canceled due to Trump's displeasure with Zelensky's comments in an interview with The New Yorker, where the Ukrainian leader suggested that Trump lacked a clear plan to halt the war.

Zelensky, currently in the US for the UN General Assembly, is working to secure support for Ukraine as the conflict continues into its third year. He acknowledged the need to mend any rift with a potential Trump administration, fearing that a lack of support could be detrimental for Ukraine.

Zelensky had earlier presented a "victory" plan to Biden and Harris, who announced a new military aid package valued at nearly 8 billion dollars for Ukraine. While Harris did not name Trump, she implied criticism by stating there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory." Biden assured Zelensky that "Russia will not prevail" in the war, prompting Zelensky to express gratitude for the US support.

The backdrop of the meeting was further complicated by Trump’s long-standing skepticism regarding US aid to Ukraine. He has echoed sentiments similar to those of Putin, asserting that Ukraine cannot win. Meanwhile, House Republicans have initiated investigations into Zelensky’s visit to Pennsylvania, framing it as potential election interference and calling for the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington to be dismissed.

Despite previous tensions, Trump had maintained a favorable relationship with Zelensky during his presidency, appreciating the Ukrainian leader's defense during his first impeachment when he sought damaging information on Biden.