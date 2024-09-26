Weekend Weather Alert: Bulgaria to Experience Sudden Temperature Drop and Thunderstorms

This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Saturday, September 28, will start off sunny, although some areas, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, may see low cloud cover and fog in the morning.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 11° to 16°, while maximum temperatures will vary between 29° and 34°. A light to moderate southeast wind will accompany the warm conditions, with atmospheric pressure lower than the monthly average, expected to decline further throughout the day.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions will prevail, though fog and low clouds may also be present in the morning. The wind will blow moderately from the southeast, with maximum temperatures reaching between 23° and 25°. Sea water temperatures will be around 22°-23°, and wave heights will be between 2-3 knots.

The mountains will also enjoy plenty of sunshine, with a light to moderate wind from the west-southwest. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, maximum temperatures will hover around 26°, while at 2,000 meters, they will be approximately 18°.

On Sunday, conditions will change significantly, particularly in Western and Northern Bulgaria, where winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen, ushering in colder air. Rapid cloud formation is expected, along with brief thunderstorms in numerous locations, with locally substantial rainfall amounts.

Temperatures will drop markedly by 3 p.m. on September 29, ranging from 16-18° in the western regions to 28-30° in the Upper Thracian lowland. In the evening, precipitation will extend into eastern regions, where winds will briefly shift from the north-northeast. By Monday night, significant rainfall is anticipated in Central North and North-Eastern Bulgaria, though conditions will begin to improve from the west.