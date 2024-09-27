New German Passenger Cars to Serve Sofia-Ruse Train Route

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is set to operate direct trains on the Sofia-Ruse route starting October 1, aimed at enhancing travel services for customers between the capital and the Danube city. This service will utilize four newly delivered German passenger cars.

The schedule for the new fast trains is as follows: Train No. 4610 will leave Sofia Central Station at 2:35 p.m., arriving in Ruse at 10:03 p.m. Conversely, Train No. 4611 will depart from Ruse distribution station at 6:06 a.m., reaching Sofia Sever station at 12:15 p.m. After that, passengers will have access to suburban passenger Train No. 20264, which departs Sofia Sever at 12:32 p.m. to complete the journey to Sofia Central Station.

The new direct train service will undergo a comprehensive analysis over the first month to assess its demand and effectiveness. Travelers can purchase tickets at ticket offices, specialized railway desks, or through the online ticketing system available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Passengers opting for return tickets can benefit from a 20% discount off the standard fare.

For train schedule information, BDZ customers can consult the electronic guide on the official website (www.bdz.bg), seek assistance from ticket office staff, or call the national information line at +359 2/931 11 11.