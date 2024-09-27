New German Passenger Cars to Serve Sofia-Ruse Train Route

Wizz Air Launches New Year-Round Route from Sofia to Stuttgart
Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from Sofia to Stuttgart
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is set to operate direct trains on the Sofia-Ruse route starting October 1, aimed at enhancing travel services for customers between the capital and the Danube city. This service will utilize four newly delivered German passenger cars.
The schedule for the new fast trains is as follows: Train No. 4610 will leave Sofia Central Station at 2:35 p.m., arriving in Ruse at 10:03 p.m. Conversely, Train No. 4611 will depart from Ruse distribution station at 6:06 a.m., reaching Sofia Sever station at 12:15 p.m. After that, passengers will have access to suburban passenger Train No. 20264, which departs Sofia Sever at 12:32 p.m. to complete the journey to Sofia Central Station.
The new direct train service will undergo a comprehensive analysis over the first month to assess its demand and effectiveness. Travelers can purchase tickets at ticket offices, specialized railway desks, or through the online ticketing system available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Passengers opting for return tickets can benefit from a 20% discount off the standard fare.
For train schedule information, BDZ customers can consult the electronic guide on the official website (www.bdz.bg), seek assistance from ticket office staff, or call the national information line at +359 2/931 11 11.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave
The government has set the poverty line in Bulgaria for 2025 at 638 leva (326 euros)
A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels
The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia is proud to announce a 240,000 dollars investment in Varna’s ReBonkers cultural center through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)
Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023