Bulgaria: Declining Trust in Zelensky Sparks Discussion of Potential 2025 Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025, according to a report by The Economist.

Yulia Tymoshenko, a former Prime Minister of Ukraine who has run for the presidency three times, indicated that "the political process has begun." Meanwhile, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the "Holos" party, noted that Ukraine's budget for the coming year does not allocate any funds for conducting elections.

Recent data from the American National Democratic Institute reveals a significant decline in trust among Ukrainians in Zelensky, dropping from 80% in May 2023 to just 45% this year. Originally, the presidential elections were scheduled for March 31 of this year but were postponed due to the ongoing martial law in the country.

