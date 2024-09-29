Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which has been hindering the latter's European Union accession process. In an interview with Hungary's Kossuth Radio, Orban emphasized the need to support countries facing significant challenges on their path to joining the EU, stating that resolving such disputes is crucial. Orban arrived in North Macedonia on September 26 for a two-day visit, accompanied by a delegation of 10 ministers.

Highlighting the importance of economic ties, Orban pointed out that trade routes from Greek ports to Hungary pass through North Macedonia, underlining the economic significance of cooperation between the two nations.

He also mentioned the sensitive issue of the country's name, recalling its change from Macedonia to North Macedonia due to disputes with Greece. Orban noted the need to carefully address the country by its official name to avoid any international complications.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orban, macedonia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Sunflower Crop Challenges as Sunflower Oil Prices Threaten to Rise

Bulgaria's sunflower crop is facing significant challenges this year, leading to potential spikes in sunflower oil prices due to a combination of weak harvests and difficulties in imports

Business » Industry | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Self-Service Gas Stations Gain Popularity in Bulgaria Amid Rising Fuel Costs

A new trend is emerging in Bulgaria's fuel market

Business | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Factors Contributing to Weak Bulgarian Tourism Season Revealed

Bulgarian tourism is facing another challenging season, as visitor numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite an uptick in arrivals to the Black Sea coast this year

Business » Tourism | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Prices of Fruits and Vegetables Surge on Bulgarian Exchanges

Prices for most fruits and vegetables have seen an increase on the exchanges in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Labor Force Decline of Over 400,000 in Next Decade

Bulgaria is projected to experience a significant decrease in its labor force over the next decade, with estimates suggesting a reduction of more than 400,000 individuals

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Macedonian President Urges Fair Unblocking of EU Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has urged for understanding and a "fair unblocking of the process" regarding North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 13:02

Romanian Airspace Breach: Russian Drone Reported During Ukrainian Assault

Romania's national airspace was reportedly violated for a brief period by a Russian drone during a nighttime assault on Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Romania Secures $920 Million Loan from US for Defense Modernization Program

The United States is set to finalize a 920 million dollar direct loan agreement with Romania on Wednesday to bolster the country's defense modernization efforts

World » Southeast Europe | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11

Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Romania Seeks NATO Action Over Russian Missiles Intruding into Allied Airspace

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has urged NATO to implement a "robust coordinated" response to incidents where Russian missiles or drones targeting Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:00

Mickoski Accuses Bulgaria of Diplomatic Missteps After Flag Incident

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced that a démarche will be issued to the Bulgarian ambassador due to Bulgaria's alleged violation of diplomatic norms

World » Southeast Europe | September 16, 2024, Monday // 16:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria