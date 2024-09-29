Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which has been hindering the latter's European Union accession process. In an interview with Hungary's Kossuth Radio, Orban emphasized the need to support countries facing significant challenges on their path to joining the EU, stating that resolving such disputes is crucial. Orban arrived in North Macedonia on September 26 for a two-day visit, accompanied by a delegation of 10 ministers.
Highlighting the importance of economic ties, Orban pointed out that trade routes from Greek ports to Hungary pass through North Macedonia, underlining the economic significance of cooperation between the two nations.
He also mentioned the sensitive issue of the country's name, recalling its change from Macedonia to North Macedonia due to disputes with Greece. Orban noted the need to carefully address the country by its official name to avoid any international complications.
Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has urged for understanding and a "fair unblocking of the process" regarding North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU
Romania's national airspace was reportedly violated for a brief period by a Russian drone during a nighttime assault on Ukraine
The United States is set to finalize a 920 million dollar direct loan agreement with Romania on Wednesday to bolster the country's defense modernization efforts
Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has urged NATO to implement a "robust coordinated" response to incidents where Russian missiles or drones targeting Ukraine
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced that a démarche will be issued to the Bulgarian ambassador due to Bulgaria's alleged violation of diplomatic norms
