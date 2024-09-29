Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which has been hindering the latter's European Union accession process. In an interview with Hungary's Kossuth Radio, Orban emphasized the need to support countries facing significant challenges on their path to joining the EU, stating that resolving such disputes is crucial. Orban arrived in North Macedonia on September 26 for a two-day visit, accompanied by a delegation of 10 ministers.

Highlighting the importance of economic ties, Orban pointed out that trade routes from Greek ports to Hungary pass through North Macedonia, underlining the economic significance of cooperation between the two nations.

He also mentioned the sensitive issue of the country's name, recalling its change from Macedonia to North Macedonia due to disputes with Greece. Orban noted the need to carefully address the country by its official name to avoid any international complications.