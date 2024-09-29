New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca @Pixabay

Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca, with jurisdiction over several counties. These include Cluj, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Salaj, Bistrița, Maramureş, Alba Iulia, and Târgu Mureș.

Stefania Berciu Martac, a lawyer and co-owner of the Romanian construction company SDC Imobiliare Group, will serve as the Honorary Consul.

The new consulate aims to foster regional cooperation and strengthen trade, cultural, and educational ties between Bulgaria and Romania, promoting mutual growth and collaboration at the regional level.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Romania, Cluj-Napoca

Related Articles:

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Sunflower Crop Challenges as Sunflower Oil Prices Threaten to Rise

Bulgaria's sunflower crop is facing significant challenges this year, leading to potential spikes in sunflower oil prices due to a combination of weak harvests and difficulties in imports

Business » Industry | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Self-Service Gas Stations Gain Popularity in Bulgaria Amid Rising Fuel Costs

A new trend is emerging in Bulgaria's fuel market

Business | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Factors Contributing to Weak Bulgarian Tourism Season Revealed

Bulgarian tourism is facing another challenging season, as visitor numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite an uptick in arrivals to the Black Sea coast this year

Business » Tourism | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Prices of Fruits and Vegetables Surge on Bulgarian Exchanges

Prices for most fruits and vegetables have seen an increase on the exchanges in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Labor Force Decline of Over 400,000 in Next Decade

Bulgaria is projected to experience a significant decrease in its labor force over the next decade, with estimates suggesting a reduction of more than 400,000 individuals

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors

Politics » Diplomacy | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Bulgaria Works Towards US Visa Waiver: Assessing Diplomatic Progress

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien

Politics » Diplomacy | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35

Flag Controversy Overshadows Siljanovska's Cultural Visit to Sofia

North Macedonia plans to request an explanation from the office of Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, following a photo from his meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday

Politics » Diplomacy | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:50

Bulgaria Surpasses Poland in Trade with China, Says Chinese Ambassador

Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year

Politics » Diplomacy | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:35

Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai

Politics » Diplomacy | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria