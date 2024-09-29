New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca, with jurisdiction over several counties. These include Cluj, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Salaj, Bistrița, Maramureş, Alba Iulia, and Târgu Mureș.

Stefania Berciu Martac, a lawyer and co-owner of the Romanian construction company SDC Imobiliare Group, will serve as the Honorary Consul.

The new consulate aims to foster regional cooperation and strengthen trade, cultural, and educational ties between Bulgaria and Romania, promoting mutual growth and collaboration at the regional level.