New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria
Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca, with jurisdiction over several counties. These include Cluj, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Salaj, Bistrița, Maramureş, Alba Iulia, and Târgu Mureș.
Stefania Berciu Martac, a lawyer and co-owner of the Romanian construction company SDC Imobiliare Group, will serve as the Honorary Consul.
The new consulate aims to foster regional cooperation and strengthen trade, cultural, and educational ties between Bulgaria and Romania, promoting mutual growth and collaboration at the regional level.
Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria
North Macedonia plans to request an explanation from the office of Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, following a photo from his meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday
Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year
Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023