Poverty Line in Bulgaria to Rise by 21.3% in 2025

Society | September 27, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Poverty Line in Bulgaria to Rise by 21.3% in 2025 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The government has set the poverty line in Bulgaria for 2025 at 638 leva (326 euros), marking an increase of 112 leva, or 21.3%, compared to 2024. This adjustment is expected to positively impact vulnerable populations and low-income groups by raising the value of social benefits tied to the poverty line.

Social and financial support provided under the Social Assistance Act, the Disability Act, and the Child Protection Act will increase accordingly with this adjustment. The increase in the poverty line aims to strengthen social protection, ensuring that more individuals and families in need will receive state support.

